El Paso accounting firm Lauterbach Borschow & Co. has announced that Erin Miller, Yolanda Valles, Sandra Salcido, Aislim Athie and Bijal Maniar have been promoted. Miller was promoted to senior audit manager. She is a certified public accountant and joined the firm’s audit and assurance team in 2013. Valles was promoted to senior tax manager. She joined the firm in 2003 and works primarily in the construction, retail, food service, health care and real estate industries. Salcido was promoted to tax manager. She has been with the firm since 2017 and has decades of experience in individual and corporate taxes. Athie was promoted to senior audit associate. She joined the firm in 2017 as a member of the audit and general services team, and her primary experience is in auditing financial institutions, employee benefit plans, health care, manufacturers, nonprofits, and real estate entities. Maniar was promoted to senior tax associate. She joined the firm in 2016 as part of the audit and assurance team and became a tax associate in 2018. She works with clients in the food service and nonprofit industries and has extensive experience working with startup businesses.
