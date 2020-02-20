El Paso-based accounting firm Lauterbach Borschow has announced several promotions. Erick Aguilar was promoted to senior tax associate. Aguilar joined the firm in 2017 and has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from UTEP. Lauren Aguilar, CPA, was promoted to audit supervisor. Aguilar joined the firm in 2013 and has a master’s degree in accounting from UTEP. Esther Ehrlich, CPA, was promoted to senior tax manager. Ehrlich joined the firm in 2005 and has a master’s degree in accounting from UTEP. Trent Henderson, CPA, was promoted to tax supervisor. Henderson has been with the firm since 2001 and has two MBAs from UTEP, in management and accounting. Lilia Prestor was promoted to senior audit associate. Prestor has been with the firm since 2017 and has a master’s degree in accounting from UTEP.
