The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association named Las Palmas Medical Center a recipient of multiple awards, including the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award and the Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. The hospital also received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.

