The American Heart Association/American Stroke Association named Las Palmas Medical Center a recipient of multiple awards, including the Get With The Guidelines Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award and the Target: Stroke Elite Plus Honor Roll. The awards recognize the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence. The hospital also received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amy Marcus
- Death of 3-year-old, wrongful death allegations prompt Texas Medical Board investigation
- El Paso Children’s Hospital, doctors sued over child’s death
- Angelica Rosales
- San Elizario history
- Whispers: A gift basket convention, Khalid on Obama's list and El Paso in D.C.
- $1.3M in rental assistance headed to El Paso landlords
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- Early coronavirus response relied on fax machines. How one El Paso nonprofit created a solution.
- Preston Foster, son of El Paso businessman, dies at 33
Images
Videos
Latest News
- AP Week in Pictures, North America
- With Kenyan schools closed, one turns to raising chickens
- Is France really growing more 'savage'? Word stirs trouble
- From Venice, a plea to reopen movie theaters shut by virus
- The Latest: India adds another 83K virus cases, 1,000 deaths
- Coronavirus Q&A: El Paso hospitals prepare as flu season approaches amidst pandemic
- El Paso lawyers ranked among nation’s best
- UTEP Alumni Association names president, board members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.