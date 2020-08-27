Las Palmas Medical Center has performed its 8,000th robotic surgery. The hospital’s robotic surgery program began in 2008. It has four da Vinci robotic surgical systems and is the only hospital in the city with a robotic thoracic program. Robotic systems enable highly magnified visualization and greater precision during surgery, allowing surgeons to operate using small incisions.

