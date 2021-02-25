Las Palmas Medical Center has promoted Jesse Roque to assistant chief nursing officer. Roque, who has more than 10 years of health care experience, was previously administrative director of critical care services. He also worked as director of the neuroscience intensive care unit. An El Paso native, Roque has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma and is completing his master’s degree in nursing from Aspen University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.