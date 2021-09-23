Las Palmas Medical Center, 1801 N. Oregon, recently became the first hospital in El Paso to deploy a new robotic system and imaging technology that enables doctors to obtain tissue samples from deep within the lung. “The lung can be one of the most difficult places to biopsy…” Dr. Hector Flores, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Las Palmas Medical Center, said in a news release. During a bronchoscopy procedure with the Ion Endoluminal System, doctors use a controller to navigate a catheter through small airways to the target area. The biopsy needle is then deployed to get a sample of the lung tissue for analysis.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.