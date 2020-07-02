Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare has been awarded the Healthgrades 2020 Patient Safety Award. The recognition places Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals in the nation reporting patient safety data. Healthgrades conducted the study from 2016 to 2018, analyzing 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

