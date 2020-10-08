Healthgrades has included Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center among the top 5% of eligible hospitals in the nation to receive a 2020 Labor and Delivery Excellence Award and a 2020 Obstetrics and Gynecology Excellence Award. The labor and delivery award recognizes exceptional care provided to mothers during childbirth. The obstetrics and gynecology award recognizes excellent clinical outcomes while caring for women during and after childbirth, and in procedures to treat diseases and conditions affecting the female reproductive system.

