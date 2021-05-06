Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center recently recognized their 2021 Doctors of the Year. Las Palmas honored Dr. Carlos Del Coro, a transplant surgeon and medical director at the hospital’s kidney transplant center. Del Sol honored Dr. Rahul Rasheed, an osteopathic physician and critical care surgeon, and Dr. Cesar Berdeja, an anesthesiologist who has practiced for more than 40 years.

