Casa de Peregrinos, a nonprofit that operates an emergency food program in Las Cruces, broke ground Thursday on the renovation of its new building, a derelict feed store at 991 W. Amador. The organization has outgrown its facility, and the 12,000-square-foot building will provide it with more room for food storage. It will also include client waiting and interview areas, a drive-up window for pre-ordered carts and a demonstration kitchen. The project is funded by the city of Las Cruces and state of New Mexico’s capital improvement program. Last year, the nonprofit distributed 4.2 million meals to families and individuals in Doña Ana County through its programs. It has been impacted by rising food and staffing costs.

