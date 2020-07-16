Acosta

The National Organization of Victim Assistance has awarded Pat Acosta the 2020 Edith Surgan Victim Activist Award. Acosta is the support services director for La Casa Inc. and has been with the organization for 11 years. The award was established in 1984 and is awarded to one person every year. Acosta was recognized for her commitment to advancing crime victims’ rights and her unwavering dedication to assisting and empowering victims and survivors of crime.

