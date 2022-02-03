Sites Southwest, a landscape architecture and planning firm with offices in El Paso and Albuquerque, was awarded the Merit Award for Planning & Analysis by the New Mexico chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects. The firm was awarded for the development of the Paso del Norte Trail Master Plan. The Paso del Norte Health Foundation partnered with Sites Southwest and others to develop the master plan for a 68-mile trail that will stretch the length of El Paso County. The Sites Southwest El Paso office is led by firm principal Deborah Blea Hradek.

