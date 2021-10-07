Leo Duran, owner of L&J Café in El Paso, has been named chairman of the board of the Texas Restaurant Association. Formed in 1937, the association represents the state’s $70 billion restaurant industry, which includes more than 50,000 locations and a workforce of 1.3 million employees. The other officers are: Vice Chair Jonathan Horowitz, founder of Convive Hospitality Consulting in Houston; Treasurer Skeeter Miller, owner of Countyline BBQ in Austin; and Immediate Past Chair Gary Johnson, director of operations at Frontier Enterprises/Jim’s Restaurants in San Antonio. The popular Mexican restaurant, known as “the old place by the graveyard” was opened by Duran’s maternal grandparents in 1927 as Tony’s Café. In 2018, Duran was inducted into the Texas Restaurant Association Hall of Honor and was named one of El Paso Inc.’s El Pasoan of the Year nominees.
L&J Café owner named chair of Texas Restaurant Association
- By El Paso Inc. staff
