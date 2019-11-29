Kinective Fitness Club, which recently started construction on its new building on the Westside, has announced Faron McNeal as its chief operating officer. McNeal, who has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, previously worked as a strategic advisor/consultant for Kansas City-based consulting firm BEO. He began his fitness industry career with The Rush, where he worked in various roles. Kinective is scheduled to open in summer 2020 at the corner of Belvidere and Westwind.
