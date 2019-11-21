Kinective Fitness Club, which recently started construction on its new building on the Westside, has announced its ownership team: Arturo Munoz and Cristina Munoz, siblings and native El Pasoans. Arturo opened five Gym Company health clubs in Juárez and is vice president of AMD Capital. He has a business degree from the University of Arizona. Cristina has worked for LA Fitness and Equinox. She has a degree in psychology from St Edward’s University and is enrolled in the professional diploma program in business administration at the University of California, Berkeley. Kinective is scheduled to open in summer 2020 at the corner of Belvidere and Westwind.
