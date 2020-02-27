LaBree
Mark Umstot

The El Paso chapter of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers has named Kimberly LaBree, PE, the Young Engineer of the Year. LaBree is a project engineer with Parkhill, Smith & Cooper Inc. in El Paso. She has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from UTEP and is licensed in Texas and New Mexico. The award recognizes her technical ability, professional achievements, and civic and humanitarian activities.

