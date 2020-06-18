Kendra Scott has donated $4,315 to Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare’s HCA Healthcare Hope Fund. The fund supports local HCA Healthcare employees and their family members who are impacted by financial hardship. Twenty percent of the proceeds from all curbside orders placed between April 24 and May 10 at Kendra Scott were given to local hospitals to support COVID-19 relief efforts. A total of $8,000 was raised.
hot
Kendra Scott donates to Las Palmas Del Sol fund
- El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Luby’s to sell off its business and assets
- El Paso's COVID-19 death rate highest among big Texas counties
- Crane watch: The big list of big projects
- Photo gallery: After $78 million restoration, historic Plaza Hotel is open once again
- City parks, spray parks, museums start to open
- Pandemic pulls wedding plans out from under couples’ feet
- Coronavirus in El Paso: Latest updates
- Whispers: Congrats, on the market and flying high
- How this hill could loosen China’s grip on rare earths
- Lexis Blount
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Latest News
- Global telecommunications company signs lease at Spaceport America
- UTEP offers new nurse practitioner program
- Viva Capital Funding hires VP
- FirstLight Federal hires senior VP
- AT&T invests in El Paso to upgrade network
- FirstLight Federal names new board members
- El Paso Electric receives award
- UMC Environmental Services Department recognized
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.