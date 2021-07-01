Camacho
Sandy Carson

Metzeri Camacho has joined Kemp Smith as a summer law clerk. Camacho graduated with a bachelor’s in both English literature and international relations from Southwestern Adventist University and is now a third-year student at the University of Texas School of Law. Her interests include bankruptcy, labor and employment, and corporate and business law.

