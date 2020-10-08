Martinez

Alysandra “Aly” Martinez has joined Kemp Smith as an associate in its trial department. Martinez has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from UTEP and is a graduate of the University of New Mexico School of Law. In law school she received several awards, including the CALI Excellence for the Future Award for Elements of Legal Argumentation. She clerked at Saucedo Chavez law firm and at the Rodey Law Firm in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

