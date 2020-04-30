Kemp Smith law firm has been recognized as one of the 10 leading Labor and Employment Law practices in the state by Chambers USA. Chambers is an international organization that rates and ranks attorneys and practice groups within law firms based on interviews with clients, other lawyers with whom they work and assessments of recent work. Kemp Smith, which was founded more than 150 years ago, has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces. In addition, Kemp Smith partners C.B. Burns, Charles High and Michael McQueen were recognized among the top practitioners in the state of Texas across the full range of labor and employment law by Chambers USA.

