Kemp Smith partner Drew Miller was named vice chair of the Land Use and Environmental Group committee of the American Bar Association’s real property, trusts and estate law section. Miller is a partner in the firm’s Austin office where he practices environmental, water and general regulatory law, and serves as chairman of the firm’s public and environmental law department. Kemp Smith has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces.

