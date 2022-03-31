Valerie Auger

The Paso del Norte Children’s Development Center has added Valerie Auger to its board of directors. Auger is a partner with Kemp Smith in the law firm’s trial department. Before rejoining Kemp Smith, Auger was a shareholder at an El Paso law firm specializing in transportation law. She is a graduate of Tulane University Law School, Marquette University and the College of William and Mary.

