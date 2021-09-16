Lillian Sanchez Porras

Lillian Sanchez Porras has joined Kemp Smith as an associate in the law firm’s trial department. Lillian received her bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Texas at El Paso and earned her law degree from the University of Wisconsin School of Law. In law school, she was president of the Latino Law Student Association, vice president of membership for the mock trial team and an Advanced Opportunity Fellow.

