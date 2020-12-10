Estrada

Kemp Smith Law has elected Sergio Estrada as its newest partner in the firm’s trial department. Estrada focuses on commercial litigation, insurance defense and other litigation matters. He is also experienced in governmental affairs and represents local and regional government bodies and assists clients in their interactions with governmental bodies in both litigation and administrative matters. He has a bachelor’s degree in political science from UTEP and is a graduate of the Rutgers School of Law. He is a fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation and serves on the boards of the UTEP Alumni Association and the El Paso Christian Women’s Job Corps.

JPatrickTuttle

Congratulations Sergio!

