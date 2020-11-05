Jonae Chavez, an attorney with Kemp Smith law firm, recently spoke at the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Business Best Practices Speaker Series on the topic, “Legal Aspect of Your Small Business.” Attorneys C.B. Burns, Abe Gonzalez, Gilbert Sanchez and Victoria del Campo spoke at Southern New Mexico SHRM’s 36th Annual Legal Seminar. Burns presented on the topic, “Legal Update – Supreme Court 10th Circuit and New Mexico,” Gonzalez on “ADA and FMLA in Light of the Rona,” Sanchez on “Civility, Harassment and the Unconscious Bias” and Del Campo on “Employment and Legal Issues with Having a Remote Workforce.” Gonzalez and Del Campo also presented on “What Employers Need to Know About the New Employment Laws Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”

