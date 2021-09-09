Kemp Smith attorney Elisa Samaniego served as a panelist at the University of Texas at El Paso’s 35 Under 35 Alumni Speaker Series, “Alumni in Law.” Panelists spoke about their experiences at UTEP and how their degrees helped them thrive in their law careers. Kemp Smith partner C.B. Burns spoke at the State Bar of Texas Labor and Employment Law Section’s 31st Annual Labor and Employment Law Institute on Aug. 28. Her topic was “Top 10 Cases for Employers on September 1, 2021.” Kemp Smith was founded more than 150 years ago and has offices in El Paso, Austin and Las Cruces.

