Jaeckle

Sara Jaeckle has joined Kemp Smith as an associate in the law firm’s trial department. Jaeckle has a bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin and is a graduate of the Texas Tech University School of law. At law school, she received the Tradition of Excellence Award, Outstanding Second-Year Editor Award, Donald M. Hunt Outstanding Barrister Award and McWhorter, Cobb, & Johnson Outstanding Board of Barristers Member Award. She clerked at the Washington Legal Foundation, the office of the attorney general in Austin and the district attorney’s office in Lubbock.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.