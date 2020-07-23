The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief, a nonprofit that operates the Kelly Memorial Food Pantry and Fresh Start program, has named Christal Tucker director of FreshStart. Tucker has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social work from NMSU. The FreshStart program was created to address the root causes of food insecurity and provides a variety of resources, including food, support, goal setting, job counseling, nutrition and health classes, computer skills, financial literacy and fitness classes. The organization also named Tresa Rockwell to its 2020 board of directors. Rockwell is the executive director of Progress321 and is the vice president for membership at the Rotary Club of El Paso.

