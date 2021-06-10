The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief has added Joseph Riccillo to its board of directors. Riccillo is the El Paso building director for Sundt Construction and has more than 15 years of experience in leadership and project management. He has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso and is a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters board of directors. The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief offers a food pantry for emergency and supplemental food and the FreshStart assistance program.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.