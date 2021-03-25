The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief recently named Briana Gomez-Valenzuela to its board of directors. Valenzuela is a graduate of New Mexico State University and has been an employee at Lauterbach, Borschow & Co. since 2011, beginning her career as an intern and working her way up to tax manager. Valenzuela has also worked as a tutor for the College of Business at NMSU.

