Davis

The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief has elected Ames Davis to its board of directors. Davis is executive director of the El Paso chapter of the Red Cross. She has also served on the El Paso Chamber’s military engagement committee and is a member of the El Paso Rotary Club and the Emergency Food and Shelter Board. The Kelly Center for Hunger Relief is a nonprofit that fights hunger in El Paso through two programs, the Kelly Memorial Food Pantry and FreshStart.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.