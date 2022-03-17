Employees with CONSOR Engineers’ El Paso office recently picked up about 20 bags of trash along Loop 375 in Far East El Paso. As part of the Texas Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway Program, CONSOR employees volunteer several times a year to help keep a portion of the highway clean.
