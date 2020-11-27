The Junior League of El Paso, a nonprofit committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community, has supported several organizations during the pandemic. It has donated $26,500 to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank; $5,000 to the El Paso del Norte COVID-19 Response Fund; $5,000 to Zavala Elementary School; $2,000 to Feed the Frontlines, El Paso; $1,000 to the University Medical Center Foundation; and $500 to the Ysleta Independent School District. The nonprofit also donated $2,500 for the purchase of personal protective equipment for front line health care workers.

