Junior League of El Paso has named its 2021-22 board of directors. They are Wendy Lanski, president; Laura Strelzin Bagley, president-elect; Imelda Moreno, VP of administration; Miranda Alvarez, VP of communications; Amy Field, VP of community projects; Erin Miller, VP of finance; Sarah Heller Pena, VP of membership; Lauren Aguilar, treasurer; Allison Marshall, advisory and strategic planning chair; Pam Thomasson, community research and impact chair; Debi Hicks, resource development chair; Luz Elena Connor, building for the future; Katherine Vandertulip, member-at-large; Analisa Silverstein, nominating chair; Sandra Salas, placement chair; Cameron Compton, sustainer co-chair; Robin Grambling, sustainer co-chair; Alexis Rossi, diversity and inclusion chair; Sarah Jane Barno, sustaining advisor. Over the past year, the Junior League has provided more than $110,000 in community assistance and about 26,800 volunteer hours in the El Paso area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.