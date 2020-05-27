The Star on the Mountain on May 22 was lit in honor of the El Paso Chamber’s Junior Leadership Class 17. The Junior Leadership program is based on the chamber’s successful adult leadership program. High school juniors receive a hands-on education about local issues, history, challenges and opportunities. They tour the region and meet with leaders in business, government, nonprofits, the arts, health care, education and the military.
Junior Leadership El Paso graduates Class 17
El Paso Inc. staff
-
-
- 0
