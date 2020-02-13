Emergence Health Network has elected Joyce Wilson chairwoman of its board of trustees for 2020. Wilson, who has been on the board since 2007, was El Paso’s first city manager from 2004 to 2014 and recently announced her retirement as the chief executive of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. She has a master’s degree in public administration from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University. Emergence Health Network is the mental/intellectual development disabilities authority for El Paso County.

