Tricia Kagerer, executive vice president of risk management for Jordan Foster Construction, has been named the recipient of the Bill McIntire Leadership Award. The award is presented by the International Risk Management Institute and recognizes visionary leaders that demonstrate a commitment to construction risk management through creativity, service, mentoring and education.
Jordan Foster Construction VP recognized
- El Paso Inc. staff
