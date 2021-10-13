El Paso-based Jordan Foster Construction was recognized for the quality of its construction safety and wellness plan by the Associated General Contractors of America. It was awarded second place nationally in the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards, an annual ranking of construction safety programs. Jordan Foster Construction was one of 43 companies recognized in various categories. Winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety professionals within the government, corporate and insurance industries.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.