El Paso-based Jordan Foster Construction was recognized for the quality of its construction safety and wellness plan by the Associated General Contractors of America. It was awarded second place nationally in the Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Awards, an annual ranking of construction safety programs. Jordan Foster Construction was one of 43 companies recognized in various categories. Winners are selected by a panel of five independent safety professionals within the government, corporate and insurance industries.
Jordan Foster Construction awarded for safety
- By El Paso Inc. staff
