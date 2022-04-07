Pan American warehouse rendering

The warehouse is at 455 Pan American Drive and will be 88,859 square feet.

Boston-based Equity Industrial Partners and New York-based Raith Capital Partners are stepping up their investment in industrial real estate in El Paso, where warehouse space has become hard to find. The East Coast firms announced they are building three warehouses totaling 304,303 square feet. They are building them on spec, meaning without a tenant lined up, on two properties at Plaza Circle and Pan American Drive, near the Zaragoza port of entry. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of this year. The joint venture has selected CBRE as the exclusive leasing agent for the warehouses. The firms first jumped into the El Paso market in 2020 when they acquired 22 industrial buildings in El Paso and Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.