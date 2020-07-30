Nowak

Col. Curtis Nowak has been named director of the Joint All-Domain Command and Control Division of the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss. The division helps integrate resources across the joint services to empower warfighters. Most recently, Nowak was the unified network team lead for the Army’s Network Cross-Functional Team. His major decorations include the Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters.

