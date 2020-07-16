Moreno

Monica Moreno, president of The Job Connection, has graduated from the Latino Business Action Network, part of the Stanford Graduate School of Business. Moreno has been president of the staffing agency for 19 years, is chair-elect of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce for 2020-21, and serves on the board of Western Heritage Bank, The Borderplex Alliance and CREEED.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.