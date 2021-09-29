Jersey Mike’s Subs, a fast-casual franchise with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, has opened its third El Paso location at 13371 Eastlake in East El Paso. The local franchise owners are Abelardo Gonzalez and Michelle Gonzalez. During the restaurant’s grand opening Wednesday, 50% of sales through the Jersey Mike’s smartphone app were donated to the Humane Society of El Paso. Since 2010, Jersey Mike’s locations throughout the country have raised more than $65 million for local charities.

