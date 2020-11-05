Hunt Companies and WestStar Bank have announced that Sushi Itto, a Japanese restaurant, has leased 3,600 square feet of space in WestStar Tower, the 20-story building set to open early next year in Downtown El Paso. The restaurant will offer a full-service bar, hibachi-style dining, take-out and to-go options, along with sushi and sashimi. It is being opened by Arturo Alluin, president of AO Ventures, the partnership that owns the El Paso Sushi Itto franchise. The group also operates The Melting Pot in El Paso. WestStar Tower’s other tenants include Corralito Restaurant, Windstar LPG, Hub International, W Silver Recycling and Corralito Restaurant, as well as WestStar Bank and Hunt Companies, which are developing the tower.

