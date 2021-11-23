Jamba and Auntie Anne’s have opened a co-brand location in the Mission Valley at 13371 Eastlake. It is the second Jamba and Auntie Anne’s co-brand in the country. The first opened earlier this year in Wylie, Texas. Ozzy and Crystal Flores are the El Paso franchise owners. Jamba has more than 850 locations around the world, and Auntie Anne’s has locations in 49 states and 25 countries.

