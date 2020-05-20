New York Life Insurance Company of El Paso has donated $10,000 to the El Paso Children’s Hospital Foundation to help fund a digital forensics camera that is suitable for crime scene and evidence for the C.A.R.E.S. Clinic at El Paso Children’s Hospital. C.A.R.E.S. provides Pediatric SANE (sexual assault nurse examiner) services to the community by nurses trained in child abuse evaluation and reporting.

