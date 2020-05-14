Marivani LLC, represented by Ricardo Fernandez with CBRE in El Paso, has purchased 18,540 square feet of industrial space at 1525 Magoffin Ave. The space is an expansion of their existing footprint for their commercial equipment sales business. Chad McCleskey with CBRE represented the seller, Lanestone LLC.

