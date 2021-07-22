Nervaez-Straight

Incite Network has hired Natalie Nevarez-Straight as director of grants administration. Most recently, Nevarez-Straight was director of the office of sponsored projects at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. Incite Network is an El Paso-based firm that specializes in grants development, strategic planning and community building. Its mission is to “secure funding, foster collaboration and transform organizations to ensure economic mobility for all.”

