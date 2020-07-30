Education Service Center Region 19, in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, Jordan Foster Construction and MNK Architects, recently hosted the iBuild El Paso Summer Program. The initiative gave high school students from the El Paso, Ft. Hancock and San Elizario school districts the opportunity to complete their OSHA 30 course and certification. Students were also able to work independently and accumulate 890 total hours of developmental seat time. “Bringing in young architects and young civil engineers to get important background on this industry is what we want,” said Joe Gomez, director of business development and community affairs at Jordan Foster Construction. “Internships and apprenticeships in the construction business are invaluable. It’s extremely hands-on, which is something we’re proud of.”
iBuild program comes to an end
