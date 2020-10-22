YWCA El Paso Del Norte Region has appointed Gloria Loera, D.N.P., to its board of directors for a three-year term. Loera, a native El Pasoan, is an assistant professor at the Hunt School of Nursing. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a doctorate of nursing practice from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, as well as a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas at Arlington. Her involvement with YWCA goes back decades. “While I attended Texas Tech University, I worked for the YWCA Lubbock’s YWCARE after-school program,” Loera said in a news release. “This program allowed me the opportunity to engage with community members and share my experience as a first-generation college student to encourage students to think beyond high school.”

