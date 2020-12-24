The Gayle Greve Hunt School of Nursing recognized 83 students who earned bachelor’s degrees in nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso during a commencement and pinning ceremony Dec. 19 on campus. Nursing school Dean Stephanie Woods announced two graduates, Ashley Carrillo and Chelsea Holder, had received individual DAISY awards, and the entire graduating class received the DAISY Team award for their bravery in patient care during the pandemic. Students completed their clinical rotations in local hospitals, caring for COVID-19 patients. The graduates were presented with a nursing pin by a person of their choosing, usually a friend or family member. The tradition is a symbol of newly graduated nurses entering the nursing profession.

